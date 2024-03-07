Links to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Serie A star calmed by Fabrizio Romano

Roma playmaker Paulo Dybala has another year left on his deal, but a €12m release clause for clubs outside of Serie A is likely to attract suitors in the summer. Dybala has been the creative hub for Roma since arriving on a free from Juventus two summers ago.

Now 30 years of age, Dybala has revelled in the Roma side playing to his strengths, and in recent weeks, he has been linked to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and West Ham, who have all reportedly enquired about him.

However Fabrizio Romano has moved to quieten talk about Dybala, stating that there is little happening with the Argentine currently.

“I’m aware there have been some reports about Paulo Dybala offering himself to Barcelona, but I don’t really have any concrete updates on his future at the moment as it seems he’s enjoying his football at Roma, and has a great relationship with the fans there, and with manager Daniele De Rossi,” he told Caught Offside.

Barcelona are thought to prioritising Joao Felix’s return on loan from Atletico Madrid next summer over the Argentine, and the two are considered similar styles of player, which is not their priority. Equally Atletico tend to use Antoine Griezmann as the orchestrator of their attack, and Diego Simeone seems unlikely to make room for both Dybala and Griezmann.