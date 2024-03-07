Isco given fighting chance of inclusion in Spain squad for Euro 2024

There’s little doubt that Isco Alarcon has been one of the best players in La Liga this season. The 31-year-old, who joined Real Betis as a free agent last summer, has been in sparkling form for Los Verdiblancos, despite their overall underwhelming form across all competitions.

However, Isco was stopped in his tracks last month after suffering a hamstring injury against Getafe. He has been sidelined for the last four weeks, and he is not expected to return until after the international break. This also ruled him out of Spain’s friendlies against Colombia (22/03) and Brazil (26/03).

By not being in this squad, Isco is at a big disadvantage in his battle to be called up by Luis de la Fuente for Euro 2024 this summer, although recent events have given him a fighting chance, as per Diario AS. Gavi won’t be in Germany due to a knee injury, while Pedri’s hamstring problem also leaves him as a doubt to go. Furthermore, Mikel Merino and Brais Mendez have been in poor form over the last few months, so their places are not guaranteed either.

If Isco can hit the ground running at Real Betis on his return from injury, he could secure his plane on the plane for La Roja. It would be well deserved, at least.