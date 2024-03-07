Indignation at Celta Vigo over appointment of VAR official for Real Madrid clash

Celta Vigo will be hoping to take advantage of Real Madrid’s poorest form of the season when they make the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu for their MD28 clash on Sunday evening. Rafa Benitez’s side are off the back of a victory against Almeria, and they will be aiming for another positive result at the weekend.

However, it’s been reported by Diario AS that Celta are not happy with the appointment of Eduardo Prieto Iglesias as the VAR official for Sunday’s match. The 42-year-old, who acts only as an off-field referee, has caused much fury among the Galicians over the course of this season, having made three controversial decisions that have gone against them.

In matches against Mallorca and Las Palmas earlier in the campaign, for which Prieto Iglesias was the VAR official, Celta had goals not given that they felt should have stood, which caused Benitez to angrily charge against VAR in the subsequent post-match intervals. Furthermore, Prieto Iglesias also controversially denied a penalty in the dying stages of the match against Sevilla at Balaidos in November.

Referees have dominated the airwaves over the last few weeks, and especially so this week in regards to Real Madrid because of last weekend’s controversy involving Jesus Gil Manzano. Celta Vigo will be hoping that there is no controversy for them in the Spanish capital on Sunday.