‘He’s the best president in the history of the club’ – Xavi Hernandez gives major praise to Joan Laporta

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has declared that if one man can get their club out of the tight economic situation they find themselves in, then it is their current president Joan Laporta. On Thursday Laporta reached three years in the role during his second spell at the club, and the Blaugrana look as if they will have to make major sales in order to balance the books this summer.

Laporta penned an open letter to the fans, explaining that he was proud of the work they had done, and that overall, he felt they had done well to recover from where they were. Asked about his mandate, Xavi had only positive things to say about Laporta.

“Well, from within I make a very positive assessment. Without intending to criticise, I think that the president found himself a club in a very difficult economic moment, also at an institutional and sporting level… I think that a good job is being done.”

“I already said that. They are halfway to doing something great. For me Laporta is the best president in the history of Barcelona and he has to prove it again. He is qualified, he is a leader, positive… If there is any person qualified to take Barca out of this situation, it is precisely Laporta.”

Despite Xavi’s impending departure, those words of support will help sway members into backing the president. As the season comes into its decisive phase, and Barcelona face a summer of questions, the narrative on Laporta has started to shift a little in recent months.