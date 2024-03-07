German manager prioritising Barcelona ahead of Premier League jobs this summer

Barcelona are looking for the perfect candidate to take over from Xavi Hernandez this summer, with no shortage of difficulties facing the next coach. However they have been handed a boost in that one of their reoprted top choices Thomas Tuchel will give an offer from Barcelona priority over one from England.

The Bayern Munich coach will leave the Allianz Arena in the summer, and has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, two sides that could well be looking for a new manager in the summer, as uncertainty hangs over Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag. Xavi Hernandez has already announced his exit from Barcelona on the other hand.

🚨 Tuchel wants to coach Barcelona and admires their philosophy. Since leaving Dortmund, he's been eager to work there. Barca appreciates him and believes he's a top-level coach, but there are some doubts due to his current season performance at Bayern. @sport 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/c2L8bBf3Qm — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 7, 2024

As per Sky DE, carried by Sport, Tuchel will prioritise Barcelona over the possibility of taking over a Premier League side, despite deciding his next adventure should be in La Liga or a return to English football. Tuchel is reportedly attracted by the philosophy at Barcelona, and the Blaugrana are convinced that he is a top level coach, although a tricky season at Bayern has sewn some doubts in their mind. All the same, he has plenty of accolades to his name and tends to work well with youngsters.

While there is more certainty in Catalonia that an opening will be available, there is considerably less over what kind of job he would be walking into. There is talk of a major sale at Barcelona this summer in order to simply register players, let alone to reinvest in the team, but expectations are likely to be high all the same. Prior reports from BILD also say that he would be willing to return to Chelsea in the summer.