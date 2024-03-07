Disciplinary Committee open investigation into Real Madrid TV after Sevilla complaint

The Competition Committee at the RFEF, charged with officiating on disciplinary cases, has opened an investigation into Real Madrid TV. Sevilla informed of this development, following a complaint to the RFEF.

Sevilla formally complained about the hit pieces being aimed at referees before every La Liga match, criticising their perceived errors for Real Madrid’s opponents, released 48-72 hours ahead of the games, and putting pressure on officials.

Before Sevilla’s clash with Los Blancos two weekends ago, Sevilla submitted their complaint, and Los Nervionenses say that an investigation has been opened into the matter, with Sevilla alleging that “the videos try to create the image of a lack of professionalism and anti-Madridismo, just before each match, with enormous dissemination on television.”

Real Madrid TV actually receives a minuscule viewership, although it is true that the videos have reverberated around social media, and added to the victimhood portrayed by Real Madrid , as was evident in their latest match report against Valencia. Sevilla maintain that the videos condition fans to think there is a bias against them, and increase the tension of the match.

There is unlikely to be a sanction for Los Blancos though. Despite the fact that channel is clearly for Real Madrid fans, and linked to Los Blancos, it is technically run by a private media company, meaning there is no basis for a sanction against the club, unless there is proof that Real Madrid are in fact the making content decisions.