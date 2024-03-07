Bebe: Former Manchester United star on his name, growing up in an orphanage and Rayo Vallecano

Aged 33, Bebe is in the final stages of his career. He is currently at Rayo Vallecano, whom he has been with permanently since 2018. However, it was in England where he was first introduced on the world stage, as he joined Manchester United in 2010.

Speaking to La Liga World, Bebe opened up on himself, firstly revealing the origin of his one-word name. He also discussed his upbringing in Portugal.

“My name is Tiago Manuel Dias Correia, but everyone in world football knows me as Bebe. My brother, who was older than me, when we were children he didn’t know how to say Tiago so he always called me ‘Bebe’ (baby).

“I spent ten years in an orphanage in Portugal. I went to a street tournament for street children, and I had a powerful shot, so it was crazy. There were a lot of goals. In six games I think I scored 50 goals! Shooting on goal is what I know how to do.”

Bebe spent two loan spells at Rayo (2015-2016 and 2018) before signing on a permanent basis in the summer of 2018. He discussed his place in the club, where he has become a part of the furniture.

“I feel privileged to be here at Rayo Vallecano, and to be one of the captains. I’m enjoying myself. I would like to be remembered as a great player. When they talk about Rayo squads, they’ll always remember me as ‘Bebe, the guy who shoots.’ I’ll always carry Rayo in my heart.”

