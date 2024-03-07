Barcelona fear losing another young talent as Tottenham Hotspur show serious interest in 18-year-old winger

Over the last few years, several of La Masia’s brightest talents have left Barcelona in search of pastures new. Ferran Jutgla and Victor Barbera left for Club Brugge, while Ilias Akhomach ended up at Villarreal. Another top talent could end up walking out of the exit door this summer as a free agent, that being Dani Rodriguez.

18-year-old Rodriguez is very highly-rated within La Masia. He has regularly been involved with Barca Atletic this season, although he has not yet been able to break into Xavi Hernandez’s first team.

Rodriguez is out of contract at the end of the season, and although Barcelona have the option to extend his current deal by an extra two years, he has been linked with moving on. Athletic Club have shown interest, and it’s now been reported by Sport that Tottenham Hotspur are seriously keen on the teenager.

Barcelona are said to fear losing Rodriguez to Spurs, who have already taken Lucas Bergvall away from their grasp earlier this year. This worrying trend of losing La Masia talents could well end up continuing.