Barcelona contact Mason Greenwood camp about summer move

The future of Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood is uncertain, with only Getafe declaring a firm interest in retaining him for next season. However reports in Catalonia say that Barcelona are willing to risk their reputation to bring in the English forward.

As per Sport, Barcelona see Greenwood as a low-cost option for the summer, as their financial situation bites hard. They also feel he is versatile and they value his ability to go past defenders, as well as his goalscoring instinct. The Blaugrana have not committed to anything, as they are unaware of how much money they will have to spend in the summer, but have made contact in order to inform themselves of Greenwood’s situation.

🚨 JUST IN: Barcelona are interested in signing Mason Greenwood. Barca view him as a 'low cost' option to strengthen the attack for the next season. @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/cfZ3vNuNvL — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 7, 2024

The 22-year-old was forced out of Manchester United due to fan backlash, after he was accused of attempted rape, coercive behaviour and assault with bodily harm. Part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said that the Red Devils will make a decision at the end of the season on Greenwood. So far this season, Greenwood has 8 goals and 5 assists in 26 games.