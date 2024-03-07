Atletico Madrid extend contract of defender by an extra year

Atletico Madrid have triggered a clause in the contract of Cesar Azpilicueta, extending his stay at the club until 2025. Azpilicueta joined Atletico for free from Chelsea last summer after becoming a free agent, and has largely been limited to a secondary role.

The versatile defender has played 22 times this season, registering an assist, although just 11 of those were starts. He has been out of action since January, after he tore his meniscus in his knee against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

As per Marca, he has had his deal extended, with Atletico appreciating both his contributions on the pitch, but also off it. He is set to return in April if all goes to plan with his recovery.

Following the renewal of Stefan Savic last week, it means the focus will shift to Mario Hermoso, Koke Resurreccion, and Axel Witsel, all of whom are out of contract in the summer. Hermoso and Witsel have undoubtedly been the core of Diego Simeone’s defence this season, leaving a degree of doubt about how they will line-up next campaign.