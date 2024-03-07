Atletico Madrid closer than ever to securing renewal agreement with club captain

Koke Resurreccion is synonymous with Atletico Madrid. The 32-year-old has been at the club for his entire professional career, making over 600 appearances in the 15 years since his debut back in 2009.

However, there had been serious concerns that Koke would end up leaving Atleti at the end of the season. His contract runs out then, and despite offers having been tabled, they were for significantly less than he earns now, which was not an attractive prospect.

There is now good news for Atleti on this front, with Relevo reporting that the two parties are edging closer to an agreement. Nothing has been agreed yet, as there are several issues to be dealt with, but it’s looking increasingly likely that Koke will furtherly extend his stay at Los Rojiblancos.

💣🚨 BREAKING: Koke and Atlético Madrid are one step closer to reaching an agreement for a contract renewal. Progress has been made. [🎖️: @Dvinuesa & @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/5hwuSVdJE8 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 7, 2024

Koke’s renewal would be another good piece of business finalised by Atletico Madrid, who are expected to have a very busy summer transfer window, on the back of what has been a disappointing season so far for Diego Simeone’s side.