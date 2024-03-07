Aston Villa star expects to re-join Real Betis in the future – “I am sure that we will meet again”

After a difficult first six months, Alex Moreno has firmly established himself as a regular for Aston Villa this season. The 30-year-old has played a significant hand in the Premier League side’s excellent campaign so far, both domestically and in the Europa Conference League, a competition that they are the favourites to win.

Moreno left Real Betis in January 2023 to join Villa, and he still holds very fond memories of his time at the Benito Villamarin. As he told Relevo (via Estadio Deportivo), he still keeps up with the club as much as he possibly can.

“I don’t miss a game. I have the Spanish channels to try to live a little bit on a day-to-day basis. I don’t miss a game. Since we always play midday, I have time to watch them afterwards. I follow him, I talk to a lot of people there, from the team.

“I’m always there. I’m looking forward them doing very well, they’re fighting to get into the European places and I’m sure that in the final stretch, they’ll be able to achieve it with this effort, with this sacrifice they’re making.”

Moreno also spoke very highly of Manuel Pellegrini, who has played a significant role in his career.

“The truth is that he helped me a lot to get my performance. I thank him for all the talks we have had on how to improve in the game. He’s very straightforward. He tells you when you’re doing it wrong, when you’re doing it right, when you need to improve. He’s a good coach and the truth is that I admire him a lot for all the treatment I’ve had with him.”

Moreno also admitted that he hopes to make a return to Betis by the time his career comes to an end.

“It was very difficult for me because I love Real Betis. I love the fans, I love the city and it was a very difficult decision to make, but I’m sure that one day we will meet again. I know that I will be there in the future. I am very clear about it, and in the end I am sure that we will meet again.”