WATCH: Xavi Hernandez goes viral for giving tour of Barcelona facilities to Bruno

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has made the headlines in Catalonia for the right reasons this week, after he met with fan Bruno, who went viral for his impersonation of Xavi.

With carnival season in full swing last month in Barcelona, the 12-year-old, who is in a wheelchair due to a ‘serious illness’ which has gone unspecified, dressed as Xavi Hernandez doing a press conference, in a scene that went viral in Spain.

Another candidate for the #FCBarcelona bench has emerged. Bruno meets the players!

Just under a month later, Bruno met Xavi at the Ciutat Esportiva facilities, where the Blaugrana coach showed him the press room, and then took him into the gym to meet some of the players, including Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

His Xavi costume went viral and this boy's story of overcoming challenges has won everyone over.

Bruno was also presented with a shirt with his name on it, and Xavi invited him to their Champions League clash against Napoli next week. The Barcelona Foundation contacted Bruno after the video to organise the meeting as part of their ‘Ilusiones’ project, which seeks to provide positive experiences to children suffering from illnesses.