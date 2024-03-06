Real Madrid

WATCH: Vinicius Junior opens scoring for Real Madrid, RB Leipzig launch immediate response to equalise

In truth, Real Madrid have been well below par during the second leg of their Champions League last 16 clash with RB Leipzig. However, the Bundesliga side failed to take their chances, and Los Blancos have taken theirs to go 1-0 up on the night, although they would be pegged back minutes later.

Vinicius Junior has been a bright spark for the home side at the Santiago Bernabeu, and it is he who opened the scoring. Jude Bellingham drove forward from inside his own half, before playing in the Brazilian, who fired into the back of the net.

However, this advantage only lasted a matter of minutes, as Leipzig hit back with an immediate response. A lovely header from Willi Orban has made it 1-1 on the night, and now 2-1 to Los Blancos on aggregate.

Leipzig won’t go away. They’ve been the better side on the night, and having found a quick equaliser, they will fancy their chances of scoring another. Real Madrid must repel their attacks if they are to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

