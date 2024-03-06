Real Madrid sneak into Champions League quarter-finals after seeing off RB Leipzig in unconvincing fashion

As expected, Real Madrid have made it into the quarter-finals of this season’s Champions League, having seen off RB Leipzig. However, it was far from convincing for the 14-time winners, as they drew 1-1 on the night at the Santiago Bernabeu, which ensured a 2-1 victory on aggregate.

Los Blancos were dreadful in the opening 45 minutes. Leipzig dominated proceedings, and they had multiple chances to score. However, a combination of Andriy Lunin and poor finishing meant that it remained goalless until half time.

They were made to pay for their profligacy, as Real Madrid found the breakthrough on 65 minutes. An incisive counter-attack ended with Jude Bellingham playing in Vinicius Junior, who made no mistake to open the scoring.

However, the lead lasted just three minutes, as Willi Orban headed home a fine equaliser for Leipzig from a David Raum cross. That made it 2-1 on aggregate, which created more nerves for the home side.

In the end, it mattered little, as Real Madrid were able to see things out. They will find out their quarter-final opponents next week, once the remainder of the Champions League last 16 ties have concluded.