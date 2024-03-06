Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti addresses tax fraud case – “Let’s see what the judge says”

Real Madrid produced a very disappointing performance against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, but they are still able to walk away from the Santiago Bernabeu with a 1-1 draw, which ensured a 2-1 victory on aggregate, meaning that they have progressed to the quarter-final stage of the competition.

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Los Blancos, as their performance levels have dropped off ever since the thrashing of Girona. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted post-match that his side were not good enough, as per Diario AS.

“The game was bad. We played poorly, with little intensity, and with little concern. The psychological aspect has affected us a lot. We were playing against an opponent who has quality and has nothing to lose, and we played with brakes on from the beginning. We struggled, but the important thing was to be in the quarter-finals.

“The mental aspect has been important. Leipzig have tried everything, they’re a good team. We have to calmly assess what has happened. At this point in the season we are seven points clear in the league and we are in the quarter-finals. You have to be self-critical, but not too much.”

Ancelotti was also asked about the ongoing case of tax fraud levelled against him by the Spanish authorities. He confirmed that he will contest the accusations in court.

“It’s an old story, from 2015. The Prosecutor’s Office thinks I was a resident of Spain (at that time) and I wasn’t. The money is already in the Prosecutor’s Office. Now it’s up to the lawyer to find a solution. I am convinced that I was not a resident and that I am innocent. Let’s see what the judge says.”

There’s no doubt that Real Madrid are in a somewhat difficult moment. Their performances have been under-par for a few weeks now, but they will hope to bounce back before the international break, starting with this weekend’s clash with Celta Vigo.