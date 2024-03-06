Real Madrid intend to appeal Jude Bellingham ban – reasons initial case was rejected

Real Madrid are set to be without Jude Bellingham until the end of March after their match this evening against RB Leipzig, after he was hit with a two-game ban for his red card against Valencia over the weekend.

Bellingham was sent off for complaining to the referee, telling Jesus Gil Manzano that ‘It’s a f***ing goal’ after he headed in the ball following the final whistle during their 2-2 draw with Valencia. He has been fined €660, and Real Madrid have been fined €700.

In order to get the suspension annulled, Real Madrid had to prove that there was a fundamental error in the expulsion of Bellingham’s sending off. Gil Manzano wrote in his report that his complaints in his face were in a repeated and aggressive manner.

During the 11-second video clip submitted, as per Diario AS, Real Madrid did not include the interations between Gil Manzano and Bellingham previously, and could not prove that Bellingham’s manner was not aggressive, as per the Competition Committee. Real Madrid will now appeal the decision.

It will either be no ban or two games for Bellingham, as the minimum for the offence is two to four games, so it will be on Real Madrid to provide new evidence in their appeal. He is set to be out for Los Blancos’ home clash with Celta Vigo, and then their trip to El Sadar to face Osasuna. With the international break on the horizon, the next Real Madrid game he can feature in is on the 31st of March against Athletic Club at home.