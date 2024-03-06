Real Madrid coach linked as potential Xabi Alonso alternative

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is expected to be the most courted coach on the market this summer, with both Liverpool and Bayern Munich hoping to bring the Basque back to clubs he once played at. While Leverkusen have been adamant that Alonso is happy at the BayArena, it would be no surrpise if they were looking at potential replacements.

According to BILD, as carried by Diario AS, Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez is a candidate to replace Alonso should he move on. He is reportedly on their shortlist, believing that he could have bright future.

Raul has been at Real Madrid’s academy for five years now, and has always been on the fringes of promotion with Castilla, but never quite made it. He has also been linked with a number of jobs in the past, including Espanyol, Villarreal and Schalke, although the Yellow Submarine have denied that he interviewed with them this season.

At one time Raul looked as if he might be in line for the senior job at Real Madrid, but that idea has lost juice in the past year, and now with an uncertain future beyond this summer, there is talk that under-19s coach Alvaro Arbeloa could take over the Castilla side sooner or later.