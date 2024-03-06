Real Betis beat Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to signing of talented 18-year-old defender

The top clubs in Spanish football are always on the lookout for the best young players across the country. The latest talent to have attracted the interest of several teams was Samu Roman, who recently left fallen giants Malaga, where he had been a prominent player across their youth teams.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Villarreal and Real Betis were all in the race to sign Roman, who is an 18-year-old left-back. However, it is Los Verdiblancos that have won the race, as reported by MD.

Roman wrote on Instagram that he is “very happy to join this great club”, whom he has signed for until the end of the 2025-26 season – there is also an option to extend his stay by an additional 12 months.

Samu Román, nuevo fichaje para la cantera del #RealBetis. Lateral zurdo de 18 años, ha alternado el Juvenil del Málaga y Atlético Malagueño. También ha debutado con la Sub16. Buen refuerzo para el Juvenil DH de Arzu. pic.twitter.com/K9hrBQmNqB — Luis Pérez  (@luisperezbej) March 5, 2024

Roman could have options to break into the Real Betis first team in the coming years. Left-back is a position where there are concerns, with Juan Miranda set to leave in the summer and Abner Vinicius having been under-par since he joined in the winter of 2023.