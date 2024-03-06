RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose gives keys to beating Real Madrid ahead of Champions League clash

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose has said that he is ‘convinced’ they can beat Real Madrid this evening in the Champions League, pointing out that if they weren’t, they would go home. Leipzig are a goal down from the first leg, and will be looking to become the first side to win at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

The German side are heading to the Santiago Bernabeu with a 1-0 deficit to overturn, although they did cause issues for Los Blancos, with Andriy Lunin turning in a man of the match performance. However this time round, Carlo Ancelotti will have Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger back in the line-up.

“I think we have a chance to create danger for Madrid. We have players who see the spaces, who can play very well one on one. Like Willie Orban, a great defender. If we only seek to defend it will not work out. Sevilla tried. Fair enough it was tight, but they lost. We will try to attack. It depends on us, on our self-esteem. Madrid will press and we should be able to impose our football. Dani Olmo will be very important in this sense.”

Quizzed on the keys to beating Los Blancos, Rose told Diario AS that timing and rhythm were the keys to the match.

“We have to solve the plays with the ball with personality, impose our rhythm… We must do everything at the right time. Press at the right time. And all at a top level. We will not change the team’s game much. There will be no big changes. There will be times when we will have to focus on defence. We will have to present a perfect game. We will try.”

One of the crucial aspects of Real Madrid’s success in Europe has been the ability of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos being able to change the tempo of matches. Leipzig are expected to go with an attacking line-up and thus Olmo, Xavier Schlager and Xavi Simons will be required to command the ball when Leipzig get it.