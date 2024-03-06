Pedri has outside chance of being fit for El Clasico as Barcelona handed positive injury update

Barcelona suffered two major injury blows last weekend, with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri both being forced off during the first half of Sunday’s draw with Athletic Club. The former is expected to miss a month of action, but things have looked worse for the latter, as it appeared that his problem was a recurrence of his ongoing hamstring issues.

There have even been suggestions that Pedri won’t play again until next season because of the injury, for which Barcelona are utilising conservative treatment. However, things look more promising now, according to the latest update from MD.

They say that tests conducted on Pedri’s injury have concluded that it is not a relapse, but rather it’s a different area of the hamstring that has been affected. It means that he will almost certainly play again this season, with the Clasico match-up with Real Madrid towards the end of April earmarked as a possible – but unlikely – return date.

🚨 The tests carried out on Pedri have revealed that his injury is in a good area and that it's not a relapse. He'll be back at the end of April. @ffpolo, @martinezferran pic.twitter.com/2idRM4Mg7m — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 6, 2024

It also means that Pedri has a strong chance of being included in Spain’s squad for Euro 2024, and the subsequent Olympic Games in Paris. Barcelona will be incredibly fearful of their player attending either/both of these tournaments, given that he needs to be treated with kid gloves because of these regular injury blows.