La Liga manager to coach Basque national team against Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay

Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate will take charge of the Basque national team for the first time this month, as they take on Uruguay.

Marcelo Bielsa is set to return to the city of Bilbao where he spent two years as manager of Athletic Club, now in charge of Uruguay in order to face the Basque side. The game will be played on the 23rd of March at San Mames.

Arrasate will be in the opposite dugout for the friendly which sees the Basque national team in action against another country for the first time since 2020, when they beat Costa Rica 2-1. Three years ago, they face Pau FC in a friendly, losing 3-0.

Like the Catalan national team, Euskadi try to arrange an annual friendly and in Bielsa, no doubt found a willing opponent. Bielsa was linked with a return to Bilbao before President Jon Uriarte won the elections. It is a testament to Arrasate’s work at Osasuna over the past years, recently reaching 100 wins, that he has been chosen as the manager for the clash.