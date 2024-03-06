Juventus continue scouting mission in La Liga with Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid stars on radar

Serie A giants Juventus could be set for a busy summer with a new manager potentially coming in, and they are looking to La Liga to improve their playing staff. After many months of links to Rodrigo de Paul, Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino was watched by the Bianconeri scouts last night as the Txuri-Urdin took on Paris Saint-Germain.

According to GdS via Football Italia, Merino was watched by Juventus ahead of a potential summer move. That said, their priority is Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, while Lazar Samardzic is another name on their shortlist.

In recent days, Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava, whose contract expires in 2025, has also been linked to Juventus.

La Real have no necessity to make a sale, so Juventus will likely have to fork out for the 27-year-old. Merino has a release clause, but one chink of light for Juve could be that his deal expires in 2025. Sporting Director Roberto Olabe is reportedly already working on a new deal for Merino, but Juventus may look to pounce if Real Sociedad cannot agree a deal before the summer.