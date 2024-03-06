“I would renew him for life” – Joan Laporta wants Barcelona to keep star player for many years to come

There has been plenty of speculation in regards to the future of Ronald Araujo over the last few months. The Uruguayan defender has attracted strong interest, from Bayern Munich in particular, which has led to doubts about whether he would remain at Barcelona from next season onwards.

Araujo’s sale would be financially beneficial for Barcelona amid their ongoing money problems. He would command a large fee, although the offset of the situation is that he is a crucial player, who many see as being a future club captain.

Joan Laporta’s stance on Araujo is clear. The Barcelona president told the media on Wednesday, at the premiere of Barca One, that he would keep the 24-year-old at the club for the remainder of his career, as per Relevo.

“I would renew him for life. He’s a wonderful person. He is one of the best centre-backs at the club. I want to highlight his commitment to the club. Barcelona are proud that a player like you, who defends the colours of Barcelona in this way.”

Araujo’s situation will be one to watch over the coming months, and into the summer. He is a vitally important player for Barcelona, but it does not look like being ruled out that he could depart.