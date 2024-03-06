Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona free agent target is prioritising another offer

Barcelona have not been shy about picking up Arsenal free agents, having signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hector Bellerin in recent years. They will have their work cut out to make it a hat-trick with Jorginho though.

The Italian international was contacted by Barcelona in the winter over a potential loan move, but the Catalans were rebuffed. Jorginho is out of contract in the summer though, and free agents look as if they will be targeted by Barcelona again this summer as they wrestle with their salary limit again. They have since been linked with Jorginho again by the Catalan press.

🚨 Paulo Dybala has been offered as an offensive reinforcement. He has a 12 million euros release clause, and his wish would be to play in Spain. Barça don't see him as a priority, but recognize that he's an option. @DBR8 pic.twitter.com/3W0o6npmr8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 6, 2024

However Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that Jorginho’s agent will sit down with Arsenal to discuss a new deal in the coming weeks, and that the Gunners will be given priority, as the former Napoli man is happy in London.

Barcelona are on the hunt for someone to direct their midfield from in front of their defence, and the 32-year-old Jorginho is a long way from the answer to their problems, but he is a short-term solution in a tricky year for the Blaugrana. It looks as if they will have to wait their turn in order to try and convince him though.