Erling Haaland comments spark fears in England over move to Real Madrid

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been linked on and off with Real Madrid since he started scoring goals at Borussia Dortmund. When there was less certainty over the signature of Kylian Mbappe, his name appeared in the Madrid-based media plenty, but this time the concern in England has come straight from the horse’s mouth.

Pep Guardiola has previously dismissed speculation over Haaland, expressing mock surprise that the papers in Spain know more than he does. There has also been an insistence that Haaland has a clause in his contract that would facilitate a move to the Spanish capital, which would allow him to leave for closer to €100m than €200m.

Haaland said the following on his future, as published by The Mirror.

“I’m really happy, especially with the people that I’m surrounded with. The manager, the directors, the board, they are a group of amazing people and I’m really happy, I have to say.”

“If I say this now it’s probably going to be a massive headline, but tomorrow you never know what the future brings. But I’m happy. You can write this, but you also have to write everything I said before. I’m happy.”

The feeling in Madrid is that sooner or later, Haaland will want to test himself in Spain, and Real Madrid are the only club that can afford him as things stand. The prospect of potentially uniting Haaland and Kylian Mbappe down the line is certainly a concerning one for their rivals, but any move will be at least two summers off, with Mbappe only due to arrive this summer.