Chelsea preparing to launch summer offensive for exciting La Liga winger with €50m release clause

It’s expected that one of the hottest prospects in La Liga going into the summer transfer window will be Nico Williams. The Athletic Club winger, who is currently having another excellent season, has attracted strong interest over the last 12-18 months, especially from clubs in the Premier League.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa have all been credited with holding an interest in Williams in the past, but at this stage, it is Chelsea that are best-placed to secure the signature of the 21-year-old. According to The Telegraph (via Diario AS), The Blues have very positive reports of the Spanish international, and a summer assault could end up being launched, although they would need to sell players first.

Williams is in no rush to leave Athletic Club, although his release clause of €50m – which stayed the same despite signing a new three-year contract in December, will be very attractive to interested clubs. It remains to be seen how this situation plays out during the summer months.