Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid will appeal suspension given to Jude Bellingham for controversial red card

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee had rejected Real Madrid’s appeal into the red card shown to Jude Bellingham in the aftermath of Saturday’s controversial draw with Valencia.

Bellingham thought he had secured a 3-2 victory for Los Blancos in the 99th minute, but referee Jesus Gil Manzano blew for full time one second before the ball ended up in the back of the net. This infuriated Real Madrid, and Bellingham in particular, who angrily confronted Gil Manzano over his decision.

Bellingham was then sent off by the on-field official for his complaint, but Real Madrid felt that this dismissal was unwarranted, hence the appeal. Because this was rejected, the English midfielder is to now serve a two-match ban, meaning he will miss matches against Celta Vigo and Osasuna.

However, Los Blancos aren’t going down fighting, and they intend to submit another appeal, which was confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti before Wednesday’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano.

“We will appeal the two games sanction to Bellingham. It seems unfair to us.”

Bellingham is starting that match for Real Madrid, but at this stand, this will be his only appearance until after the international break. Should this second appeal be successful, then he would be back available to face Celta this weekend.