Barcelona to probe loan option for Manchester City star as asking price deemed to be out of reach

One of the big tasks facing Barcelona Sporting Director Deco ahead of the summer transfer window involving retaining the services of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix, who are on loan in Catalonia from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Both players have made an impact this season, Cancelo more so, and Barcelona bosses are very happy with their contributions. As such, plans are being made to keep them around, although that will be easier said than done.

As per MD, Barcelona cannot afford the asking prices set by Man City and Atleti respectively for Cancelo and Felix, so they will try to get both players back on loan. This matter was discussed by Joan Laporta and super-agent Jorge Mendes, who represents both players, during their meeting earlier this week.

The advantage Barcelona have is that Cancelo and Felix are both keen to remain at the club. However, that only goes so far, and if they are unable to convince Man City and Atletico Madrid, then it could be very difficult to ensure that both players are back by the end of the summer transfer window.