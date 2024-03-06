Barcelona offered Serie A star for €12m fee in the summer

Barcelona are one of a number of clubs that have been offered the chance to sign Argentine playmaker Paulo Dybala from Roma, as per the latest from Italy. The Giallorossi are attempting to renew his contract in the meantime.

Dybala has a release clause of €12m for clubs outside of Serie A this summer, as detailed by Sport, and already several Premier League sides have taken an interest in him, in particular West Ham. Atletico Madrid have also enquired about his situation, although the Catalan daily say his priority would be Barcelona, and that his salary would be reasonable.

That said, Roma will try to renew his deal, one of a number of more lucrative offers that are likely to arrive at the 30-year-old’s door, and increase his release clause in the process. The issue, as explained in the report, is that Dybala could clash with Barcelona’s intention to renew Joao Felix’s loan from Atletico Madrid, with both performing similar functions in theory.

Between finances, and Barcelona’s preference for signing Jorge Mendes regardless of fit, it seems the Blaugrana are on the outside looking in. Felix is yet to prove himself in the same way that Dybala has, but the loan option would no doubt be cheaper for Barcelona this summer. For Atletico Madrid, he may find he occupies too similar a role to Antoine Griezmann for them to be able to offer him a starting position.