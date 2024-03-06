Barcelona may sacrifice signing from last summer due to salary limit woes

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco may be forced into somoe difficult choices this summer, and likely will have to pull the trigger on several exits. One of them could be central defender Inigo Martinez.

The 32-year-old Basque central defender could be on his way out of the Blaugrana next summer, as per RAC1, citing sources from within the club. Martinez arrived on a free from Athletic Club last summer, but with their salary limit stretched, Barcelona only registered him for one of his two-year contract.

🚨 Pau Cubarsí, Héctor Fort and Marc Guiu have already received a renewal proposal from Barca. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 5, 2024

As a result, he will have to be re-registered as a new signing this summer – as will Vitor Roque – and Martinez will be one of seven central defenders on their books counting returning loanees Clement Lenglet and Eric Garcia, as well as youngster Pau Cubarsi. As such, depending on other sales, Barcelona may look to move him on next summer. He has a high chance to leave this summer, in the words of the report.

Martinez has been one of Barcelona’s better performers this season despite two lengthy absences through injury. As an ageing central defender, and one of the few areas of the pitch where Barcelona have depth, it would be no surprise if he were sacrificed, but equally it would be a show of the desperate measures being taken by Can Barca.