Barcelona begin solidfying plans for next season: 22-year-old to stay, alternative to be sold

Barcelona are starting to make decisions about their squad for next season, although exactly how much room for manoeuvre they have is in question. As has been the case for much of the past decade, the right-back spot is a point of uncertainty.

Sporting Director Deco wants to retain Joao Cancelo next season, and the Portuguese is keen to remain at the Blaugrana, but finding the money to buy him permanently from Manchester City will be no easy thing.

David Oduro (17), a very promising left-back, is doing a trial at Barça's youth setup for a few weeks. He's from Ghana, and also did a trial at Chelsea recently. He's compared to Alphonso Davies.

One player who will be there next season appears to be Julian Araujo. The Mexico international has spent this season on loan at Las Palmas, and following positive reports from Bojan Krkic, they will keep the 22-year-old as part of their squad next season when he returns from loan. He will be a cheaper option, and Barcelona hope they can continue his development.

Meanwhile Sergino Dest, who is also out on loan at PSV Eindhoven, is set to be sold. The Dutch league leaders have a buy option of €10m, but are keen to reduce the price. Sport say that all parties involved are keen to reach a deal though, and as such an agreement will likely be reached.

Ever since Ronald Koeman left Barcelona, the manager when Barcelona signed Dest, the USMNT international has been on the outside looking in. Xavi Hernandez was clearly not keen on him, and there has been some suggestion that his exit could facilitate a return for Dest. Nevertheless, it appears they will cut their losses in excess of €10m.