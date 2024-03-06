Atletico Madrid to be without key defender for showdown matches against Inter Milan and Barcelona

Atletico Madrid have dealt with injury problems throughout this season, and they don’t look like going away any time soon. They suffered two more recently, with Jose Maria Gimenez and Antoine Griezmann both being forced off during the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash with Inter Milan last month.

Both players have been out of action ever since, although Atleti are expecting Griezmann to be back before next week’s return leg at the Civitas Metropolitano. This is major news for Los Rojiblancos in their efforts to reach the quarter-final stage of the competition.

However, in regards to Gimenez, he will almost certainly play no part against Inter. Cadena SER have reported that the Uruguayan defender is practically ruled out of that match, and is not expected to feature until after the international break – meaning he also wouldn’t play against Cadiz or Barcelona.

🚨🇺🇾 Josema Giménez is NOT expected to be available for the game against Inter. He is expected to be back after the international break.@carrusel pic.twitter.com/gcUyPIEohr — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 6, 2024

Gimenez’s injury record this season has been incredibly alarming. He has been missing on several occasions already, which has had a detrimental effect on Atletico Madrid – it’s also likely to be one of the reasons why they will look to sign at least one centre-back during this summer’s transfer window.