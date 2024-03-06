Atletico Madrid Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid planning summer “revolution”: Real Sociedad pair among targets, three players likely to leave

As it stands, Atletico Madrid looks set to be one of the busiest clubs in La Liga during the upcoming summer transfer window. Diego Simeone’s squad could be set for something of an overhaul, with several signings being lined up – and as a result, existing players will also be moved on.

In terms of outgoings, Relevo say that Memphis Depay, Angel Correa and Saul Niguez are the most likely to leave. With Samu Omorodion to come into the first team ahead of next season, the former pair would likely see even less playing time, so Atleti will see it fit to cash in now, so that funds can be raised.

Atleti’s list of possible arrivals for this summer is rather long. The report notes that Leny Yoro and Robin Le Normand are well-liked for the centre-back department, although both players would be expensive – and in the case of Yoro, he is also attracting interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Murillo of Nottingham Forest and Lens’ Facundo Medina are also targets.

In midfield, interest in Mats Wieffer is expected to be re-kindled, while another Real Sociedad player that Atleti are interested in is Mikel Merino, whose contract in Donostia-San Sebastian expires at the end of next season.

Bearing all of this in mind, it looks set to be a busy – and exciting – summer for Atletico Madrid, whose playing squad for next season could look very different compared to what it is now.

Posted by

Tags Angel Correa Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone Facundo Medina Leny Yoro Mats Wieffer Memphis Depay Mikel Merino Murillo Robin Le Normand Saul Niguez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News