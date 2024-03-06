Athletic Club eyeing up summer swoop of promising Barcelona youngster whose future is unclear

One player who could end up leaving Barcelona this summer is Dani Rodriguez. The 18-year-old is considered to be an excellent prospect within La Masia, but he is out of contract at the end of the season, which has raised alarm bells.

Barcelona are very happy with Rodriguez, who typically plays as a left winger for Barcelona’s B and U19 teams. They have the option to extend his contract by an additional two years, but the club may decide to agree to new terms instead of activating this clause.

This would give other clubs the chance to convince Rodriguez, and according to El Correo (via Estadio Deportivo), one of those is Athletic Club. Los Leones have already made contact with the entourage of the teenager, and they will continue to monitor his situation, ahead of a possible summer move.

Losing Rodriguez would be a blow for Barcelona. He looks to be a fine prospect, and left wing is a position that is lacking in the first team, so there could even be scope to call him up between now and next season.