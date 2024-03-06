17-year-old Ghanaian Chelsea and Bayern Munich target on trial with Barcelona

Barcelona already appear to be on their way to signing 17-year-old Mali captain Ibrahim Diarra, and now have welcomed in another 17-year-old talent on trial in Ghanaian left-back David Oduro.

Diarra arrived on trial last month, and is set to return in December to sign a contract with Barcelona once he turns 18. Sport have explained that Oduro, who has become a regular with Accra Lions in the Ghanaian Premier League, is currently on trial with Blaugrana after arriving in recent weeks. He will spend time with the Juvenil B side.

🚨 David Oduro (17), a very promising left-back, is doing a trial at Barça's youth setup for a few weeks. He's from Ghana, and also did a trial at Chelsea recently. He's compared to Alphonso Davies. @scapde_45 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/WSvIqbdxfJ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 6, 2024

They will not be without competition for Oduro though, who recently spent a couple of weeks on trial with Chelsea, leaving the London side satisfied with his efforts. Oduro will turn 18 this summer in June, and Bayern Munich are also thought to be evaluating him.

Compared to Alphonso Davies for his physique and ability to break through defensive lines, Oduro is a pacy coast to coast left-back.

It seems more big clubs are attempting to tap into the West and North African markets of late following success in Ligue 1, and the saturation of clubs shopping in Latin America too. Diarra made a name for himself at the under-17 World Cup, but Oduro appears to be garnering interest from his domestic performances.