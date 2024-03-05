Real Sociedad

WATCH: Real Sociedad’s Champions League dreams all-but over as PSG go 4-0 up on aggregate

Real Sociedad are heading for the Champions League exit door. It was certainly an uphill task to overturn the two-goal deficit from the first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, and they’ve not been able to do – instead, it’s now gone 2-0 on the night to the French champions, who now lead 4-0 on aggregate.

Kylian Mbappe fired home the first goal at the Reale Arena in fine fashion, and he’s now scored his and PSG’s second. He broke the offside trap set by La Real, before finishing beyond Alex Remiro at the near post.

Mbappe and PSG have simply been too good for La Real, whose poor form looks set to continue. It was a lovely through ball from Kang-in Lee, formerly of Valencia and Mallorca, and Mbappe made no mistake.

It’s surely the end of the road for Real Sociedad, but it has been a very good Champions League campaign for Imanol Alguacil’s side.

Tags Champions League Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain Real Sociedad

