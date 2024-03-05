WATCH: Kylian Mbappe strikes first for PSG as Real Sociedad’s task gets even harder

Real Sociedad’s hopes of progressing to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League have suffered a big blow early on at the Reale Arena. They were already 2-0 down to Paris Saint-Germain from the first leg, and now, they have gone three behind in the tie.

Of course, it’s Kylian Mbappe with the goal. The 24-year-old, who is heavily expected to join Real Madrid this summer, showed great composure to keep the ball inside the La Real penalty area, before curling into the far corner, leaving Alex Remiro with no chance.

𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐋𝐘 𝐊𝐘𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐌𝐁𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐄 ⚡️ The forward makes it 4⃣5⃣ goals and 2⃣6⃣ assists in just 68 #UCL games! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6KwgLpU9Mb — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 5, 2024

🚨🚨| GOAL: Mbappe gives PSG the lead!! Real Socieded 0-1 PSGpic.twitter.com/dhhrqoGiag — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) March 5, 2024

It’s brilliant individual play from Mbappe, who furtherly proves that he is one of the best players in world football at this moment. Very little looked on, but he managed to bend the ball brilliantly into the far corner.

Real Sociedad’s task was already a difficult one, but now it looks almost impossible. A huge response is needed from Imanol Alguacil’s side, and fast.