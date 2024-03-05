Second report confirms Deco preference for next Barcelona manager

It seemed something of a reach when the information first emerged, but a second outlet has now corroborated the information that Deco wants Luis Enrique as his first appointment to the Barcelona job. The Asturian coach is currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, and has a contract until 2025.

News first emerged that Luis Enrique fit the requirements that Deco sought in a new coach on Sunday evening, and now Diario AS have confirmed that the PSG coach is at the top of Deco’s preferences. President Joan Laporta is also keen on bringing back the treble-winning coach if the Brazilian-Portuguese can get a deal done.

Doing so is another matter. PSG have him under contract until 2025, and Barcelona are not in a position to pay a release clause for the Asturian. PSG have also handed the keys to Luis Enrique as they seek to take the club in a new direction, based on younger players but still counting endless resources.

🚨 Although he's not a priority as things stand, Feyenoord coach Arne Slot is liked by Barça. @sport 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/yAwmjrulal — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 5, 2024

In order to get out of his contract, Luis Enrique would have to negotiate an exit from PSG, and the French side have rarely gone out of their way to help the Blaugrana. Deco’s preference comes from the fact that ‘Lucho’ knows the club, trusts young players, and his offensive football.

The same report goes on to note that the continuity of Xavi Hernandez is not completely ruled out, and neither is Roberto de Zerbi, while Laporta is still interested in appointing a German coach too. Other information highlights Julian Nagelsmann as the choice for Laporta, but as things stand, it looks as if only Hansi Flick and potentially Thomas Tuchel are positioning themselves for job, as they are certain to be free as things stand.