Real Sociedad bow out of Champions League after humbling defeat to Paris Saint-Germain

Real Sociedad’s Champions League exploits are at an end, as they have been knocked out of the competition following a 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the Reale Arena, which ensured a 4-1 loss on aggregate.

It was a poor first half showing from the home side, as they struggled to trouble Gianluigi Donnarumma in the PSG goal. As such, it would be the French champions that struck the first blow on the night, as Kylian Mbappe brilliantly curled the ball past Alex Remiro from inside the box.

Mbappe scored his and PSG’s second on 56 minutes. Kang-in Lee’s lovely through ball set him on his way, and he beat Remiro at the near post to double the advantage on the night, and make it 4-0 on aggregate.

La Real seemed to play without fear after this, and they threatened on regular occasions in the closing stages. They got their reward, as Mikel Merino fired home after having the ball palmed into his path by Donnarumma.

Real Sociedad must now focus their attention on La Liga now, as they look to secure a European place for next season. It’s undoubtedly been a very tough couple of months for the Basque club, and they need to snap out of that very quickly.