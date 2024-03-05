Real Madrid will reach €50m offer for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies – willing to wait until 2025

Real Madrid have no intention of meeting Bayern Munich’s asking price for Canadian defender Alphonso Davies this summer. Davies is out of contract in 2025, hence the pressure on Bayern to sell, and if Los Blancos do not get a price they feel is acceptable for him this summer, they will wait a year for his signature.

Recent reports from Germany have said Bayern want €70m for Davies this summer, while others have mentioned a price tag of €50m. Madrid-based Marca claim that Real Madrid will go in with a low-ball offer, and do not plan to hit those figures for Davies. With Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia both contracted through until 2025, and the potential to buy Miguel Gutierrez back from Girona this summer for just €8m, there is little necessity for Real Madrid to bring Davies in this summer, even if they would like to.

Meanwhile Bayern Sporting Director Max Eberl has admitted that he does ‘not want to lose players for free’, suggesting they will discuss a sale. Other reports in Germany claim that Davies’ agent is now demanding €20m per season to remain in Munich, up from a previously rumoured €14m per season. It appears Davies has decided to move to the Spanish capital sooner or later, regardless of Bayern’s continued intentions to renew him – although they will not come close to the above figures for salary.

The same outlet goes on to say that Real Madrid feel as if they are winning the battle for Davies, which has been going on for over a year, and that Bayern are likely to put him up for sale this summer if there is no change.

One of the things that could complicate matters for Real Madrid is if another team could enter the race seriously for Davies. If the Canadian has committed to Los Blancos and no-one else, then Real Madrid will hold the cards in their poker match. If Davies can be persuaded by other offers, then the longers a negotiation is ongoing, the more he could cost.