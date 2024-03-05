Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga picks out areas to improve in order to become world class

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga is steadfast that both he and Aurelien Tchouameni can play together in midfield, despite it often being one or the other for Carlo Ancelotti. He also told the press that they were going to attack against RB Leipzig, despite their one-goal advantage from the first leg of their Champions League clash.

Eduardo Camavinga on his hobbies: "I can play the piano and sing. I'm going to try the guitar."#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/GkdCF3boHz — Football España (@footballespana_) March 5, 2024

Camavinga was asked whether he felt that they could play together, and the 21-year-old was convinced, despite the fact Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde more often than not are in there together.

“Sure, we’re are going to convince Carlo. When we play together we play well, so why not.”

He also admitted that he prefers to play deeper in front of the defence, rather than further forward. Camavinga was asked what he needed to improve in order to become world class.

“I have to have more concentration, goals, assists and more focus. I also have to improve my weaker foot, my right foot.”

Tchouameni has also been deployed in central defence this season, and Camavinga was asked what his thought were on his use there.

“I laugh a lot. I was in the same situation last year. When he played as a centre-back, I told him that this is how things start. He is strong as a defender, but he is a midfielder.”

Camavinga was used as a left-back in the latter stages of last season, as Ancelotti looked to find a way to include the in-form Frenchman. With Ferland Mendy seemingly over his fitness issues for the most part, and Fran Garcia as an alternative, he is likely to be used only midfield for the rest of the season barring injuries.