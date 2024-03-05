Real Betis to retain services of experienced midfielder as Brazil move fails to materialise

Real Betis have already lost a key player outside of the transfer window on one occasion this season, as was the case when Luiz Felipe departed to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad back in September. There had been a chance that it would happen again, as William Carvalho has been attracting interest from clubs in Brazil.

However, with just two days to go until the transfer window closes in the South American nation, it looks unlikely that anything will happen. Flamengo have been the frontrunners for the Portuguese midfielder, but as reported by MD, their interest has failed to materialise, meaning that a move is not expected to happen.

In truth, Real Betis would have been more open to selling Carvalho compared to the situation with Luiz Felipe, as they do have a plethora of defensive midfielders, especially since Guido Rodriguez has now recovered from a broken leg. There’s a considerable chance that there is movement on this front in the summer, as Los Verdiblancos look to generate funds.