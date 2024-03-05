PSG ultras banned from Champions League clash with Real Sociedad after weapons discovered by police

Tuesday night’s Champions League last 16 second leg clash between Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain promises to be a spectacular occasion, with the home side aiming to overturning a two-goal deficit from the first leg three weeks ago. However, there could have been some rather unsavoury incidents before the fixture, had it not been for police intervention.

As reported by Relevo, ultras groups from both La Real and PSG had organised a violent meet up ahead of the match, although Basque police (Ertzaintza) managed to intercept the latter before anything could take place. Furthermore, they found a large array of weapons on the group, including golf clubs, knives and screwdrivers.

The San Sebastián police prevented a massive brawl between PSG and Real Sociedad fans today. They searched around 20 vehicles and found: 15 golf clubs, three ice axes, two pairs of brass knuckles, a knife, two pocket knives, several screwdrivers, a hammer, and more. [@NotGip] pic.twitter.com/ulpu4RYcI6 — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) March 5, 2024

Because of this, and the high-risk nature of the match, the Ertzaintza have decided to send the group of PSG supporters back to France with immediate effect, meaning that they will not be in attendance at Reale Arena.

Police also recovered weapons from a section of the Real Sociedad ultras, although it’s not clear at this whether they have also been denied access to the match, which those associated with the Txuri-Urdin will hope is a successful occasion.