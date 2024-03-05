Pedri ruled out for remainder of the season, Barcelona star will also miss Euro 2024 due to hamstring injury

Barcelona have been dealt a major blow in their efforts to end the season on a high. Having already lost Gavi and Alejandro Balde, the same fate now looks to have befallen Pedri, who was forced off against Athletic Club on Sunday with a recurrence of the hamstring injuries that have plagued him over the last couple of years.

Initial reports have suggested that Pedri would be out for 5-6 weeks with the issue, which Barcelona have opted not to use surgery to address, instead opting for conservative treatment. However, that timeframe was a best case scenario, and it now looks like that worst has come true.

As reported by Bar Canaletes, Barcelona do not expect Pedri to play again this season, as extreme caution is taken with his injury. Furthermore, he would also miss Euro 2024, and it’s likely that the Olympics will also be avoided by the 21-year-old, which will be a small crumb of comfort for the Catalan giants.

‼️Según hemos podido saber desde el club no se espera a Pedri hasta la próxima temporada y se pretende que el jugador no vaya a la Eurocopa. Se intentará convencer al canario que la operación es la mejor opción para limpiar el tejido dañado🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/iLdwFcaIO3 — Bar Canaletes (@BarCanaletes) March 5, 2024

🚨 Pedri is not expected until next season and it's likely that he will not go to EURO 2024 either. An attempt will be made to convince the midfielder to undergo surgery. @BarCanaletes pic.twitter.com/TCwRJwxO6t — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 5, 2024

This season has been nothing short of disastrous for Barcelona, and this is the latest blow. Without Pedri, their chances of success in the Champions League – their only realistic chance of a trophy – will reduce significantly.