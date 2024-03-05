Neymar Junior and Gerard Pique meet with Barcelona forward amid business discussions

Former Barcelona duo Gerard Pique and Neymar Junior met in Barcelona on Monday evening, with Barcelona forward Vitor Roque and his agent Andre Cury present. Neymar, who was spotted at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, is still recovering from his anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in October.

According to MD, Neymar was in Barcelona to visit his eldest son, who lives in the city with his mother, and took advantage of the trip to meet with former teammate Pique, with whom he continues to be in regular contact with.

The nature of the meeting may not be entirely social either. There is talk that Pique is looking to launch his Kings League competition in Brazil, and Neymar could be one of the team owners or ambassadors. Already Pique has Sergio Aguero as a regular face in his Kings League competition in Spain and the Americas.