Luis Enrique gives biggest hint yet that Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show for Paris Saint-Germain during their 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Tuesday, a result that ensured a 4-1 aggregate win, booking their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the process.

The 24-year-old, playing on Spanish soil for the first time this season, scored both goals for the French champions, which what proved to be trademark Mbappe efforts. It also meant that he scored three of the four goals scored by PSG over the course of the tie, meaning that he was the difference maker.

Mbappe has continued at an incredibly high level despite the intense speculation over his future. It’s been widely reported that he will leave PSG at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, with Real Madrid being his likely destination.

While there has been no official confirmation of this yet, it does look like being the case. Even PSG head coach Luis Enrique seems to believe it, as he told Canal+ after the full time whistle in Donostia-San Sebastian.

“Apparently his immediate future will not be here, so that’s why we will have to test with other teammates.”

🚨🚨 Luis Enrique sur Kylian Mbappé : « Apparemment son futur immédiat ne sera pas là, donc on va devoir tester avec d’autres coéquipiers. » « Kylian je ne le découvre pas aujourd’hui ! Vous savez mon avis : c’est le numéro 1 au monde. Il va marquer 50 buts, 25 passes de suives… pic.twitter.com/HZeemvnGXy — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) March 5, 2024

It’s not yet known when Mbappe will announce his future plans. As of yet, an agreement with Real Madrid has not been reached, although the expectation is that everything will be finalised in the coming weeks.