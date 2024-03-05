Leader of Zarra award to have surgery – Spain option likely to miss Euros

La Liga’s second top scorer this season is set to be ruled out of action for the rest of the season, after Borja Mayoral suffered a knee injury on Saturday night during Getafe’s 3-3 draw with Las Palmas.

The 26-year-old was enjoying the best season of his career so far, and with 15 goals was just one behind Jude Bellingham in the Pichichi race, while he was the leading Spanish scorer in league competitions in Europe. As revealed by Marca though, his injury has affected his meniscus, and he will undergo surgery.

That will keep him out of action for two to three months, ruling him out of for the rest of the season in all probability. There is a small chance he could return for the final few games, but it has put a severe dent in his international hopes. Depending on who wins the Copa del Rey, Getafe are just five points off the Europe too, but Jose Bordalas’ side will now be without their main goal threat.

Mayoral was making a strong case for his first international call-up for Spain, but his chances of getting into Luis de la Fuente’s squad, without a single cap to his name, seem slim now, bearing in mind he may not be back to full fitness before the final games of the season. It robs de la Fuente of one of the form options, but boosts the chances of the likes of Joselu Mato of making the plane.