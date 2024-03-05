Lamine Yamal suffering with knee problem as Barcelona injury woes pile up

Barcelona were handed a double injury blow on Sunday, with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri being forced off during the first half of their draw with Athletic Club at San Mames. Both players will miss at least one month, while the latter is expected to be out for longer, as the club intends to take no chances with this recurring problem.

Pedri’s injury woes have been brought about by overplaying during the earlier stages of his career, and it will be a valuable lesson for Barcelona to learn with Lamine Yamal, who is already one of their most important players at the age of 16. Despite this, it will be crucial that his minutes are managed to avoid breakdown.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, he is already suffering with an injury, as Sport have reported that he is currently dealing with discomfort in his knee. Rightly so, the club’s medical team are taking every precaution with the teenage sensation, so that the issue isn’t made even worse.

🚨 Lamine Yamal has some discomfort in his knee. Barca does not want to take any type of risk with Yamal and are treating his discomfort with maximum caution. @sport pic.twitter.com/CSfiVIZq0i — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 5, 2024

It could mean that Lamine Yamal misses the match against Mallorca on Friday, although that is not the case for now. He could participate, although he won’t be rushed back, as Barcelona want to have him at 100% for their crucial Champions League encounter with Napoli, which takes place next Tuesday.