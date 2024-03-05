Jude Bellingham in line to receive multiple-match suspension as Real Madrid’s red card appeal to be rejected

Real Madrid will almost certainly be without Jude Bellingham until the end of this month at the earlier, as the appeal into the red card he received in the aftermath of Saturday’s controversial draw with Valencia is expected to be rejected.

Bellingham headed into the back of the net in the 99th minute for what would have been a 3-2 victory for Los Blancos, but just one second before, referee Jesus Gil Manzano had blown the full time whistle, much to the fury of the English midfielder and his teammates.

Bellingham approach Gil Manzano with visible fury, and he was subsequently sent off. Real Madrid have appealed the decision, as they believe that it was unwarranted, but the Competition Committee don’t agree, with Diario AS reporting that the suspension will stand.

It will be officially announced on Wednesday, but Real Madrid would be without Bellingham for at least two matches (vs Celta Vigo and Osasuna). He would even miss the fixture against Athletic Club on the 31st of March if the Committee up the suspension to three matches, which would be a big blow for Los Blancos.