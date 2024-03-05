Athletic Club Celta

Jude Bellingham in line to receive multiple-match suspension as Real Madrid’s red card appeal to be rejected

Real Madrid will almost certainly be without Jude Bellingham until the end of this month at the earlier, as the appeal into the red card he received in the aftermath of Saturday’s controversial draw with Valencia is expected to be rejected.

Bellingham headed into the back of the net in the 99th minute for what would have been a 3-2 victory for Los Blancos, but just one second before, referee Jesus Gil Manzano had blown the full time whistle, much to the fury of the  English midfielder and his teammates.

Bellingham approach Gil Manzano with visible fury, and he was subsequently sent off. Real Madrid have appealed the decision, as they believe that it was unwarranted, but the Competition Committee don’t agree, with Diario AS reporting that the suspension will stand.

It will be officially announced on Wednesday, but Real Madrid would be without Bellingham for at least two matches (vs Celta Vigo and Osasuna). He would even miss the fixture against Athletic Club on the 31st of March if the Committee up the suspension to three matches, which would be a big blow for Los Blancos.

  1. BribELona is in trouble with all injuries so this was expected.
    Tebas doesnt want people to stop paying for games with liga being over with 10 games to go.
    This whole thing smelled a set up from the moment ref blew off the game with ball being in air (?), something that never happened before.

    Reply

  2. Btw every player charged the ref but he only saw Bellingham. Yeah, were all buying that.

    As I mentioned many times before, dont pay money to la liga.

    Reply

      1. 1-2, 4-1 rcst sbhm mng with prfnd mntl issus n auts 🫵🤣

        2 eliminations in EL
        1,6 billion debt
        Last CL win 2015
        Coach carouselle, 4 last coaches resulted in only 3 trophies
        2 trophies in last 2,5 seasons
        Another 0 season loading

        AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA 🫵🤣

        Reply

  3. Maby Real will take more titles this year, Only copa in 2023.
    It’s been harder for them since Franco died and Spain become a democratic nation. But they still rule in the background

    Reply

